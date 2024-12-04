Gordon is probable to play Thursday versus Cleveland due to a right calf strain.
Gordon has appeared in Denver's last two contests after a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain, so his injury designation is more likely related to practice management than an aggravation of any kind. He is on track to suit up Thursday.
