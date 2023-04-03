Gordon finished Sunday's 112-110 victory over Golden State with 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

The Nuggets have definitely felt the sting of Nikola Jokic's (calf) over the past three games, but Porter has picked up the slack with 24 rebounds during Jokic's absence. He also posted one of his best all-around totals of the season with a 26/8/6 line against the Suns Friday evening. If Jokic logs further absences, Porter will be a solid candidate for increased production in the coming week.