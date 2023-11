Gordon registered 14 points (5-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Warriors.

Gordon had a great evening but was especially effective on defense, logging a full line in every category. The Nuggets got almost zero support from the bench, which kept the starters on the floor for maximum minutes. Gordon will get an extended rest before his next game against Houston on the road.