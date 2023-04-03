Gordon finished Sunday's 112-110 victory over Golden State with 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

The Nuggets have felt the absence of Nikola Jokic (calf) over the past three games, but Gordon has picked up the slack on the glass with 24 rebounds over that span. He also came through with 26-point, six-assist performance in Friday's loss to the Suns, and while he continued to distribute the ball well Sunday, Gordon took a big step back in terms of efficiency. He's still maintaining a career-best 56.4 percent mark from the field on the season, but he's converting at a lowly 43.7 percent clip over his past seven contests.