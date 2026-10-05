Gordon totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT, 1-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to Utah.

Gordon was limited to just 11 minutes, although he looked good, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. After playing just 87 games over the past two seasons, Gordon's priority appears to be maintaining a healthy body this season, which can only mean good things for fantasy, at least in terms of his availability. While his best is probably behind him, Gordon's importance to this team can't be overstated. His overall skill set doesn't translate particularly well to fantasy, although he is a viable target in the later rounds, even in standard formats.