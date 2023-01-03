Gordon logged 12 points (4-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gordon was a beast on the boards in the loss, matching his season-high with 16. While he was able to notch another double-double, his shooting certainly fell short of the mark. In fact, this was actually his worst shooting night of the season, highlighting just what a strong campaign it has been thus far. He is flirting with top-70 value on the season, so managers should certainly give him a pass here.