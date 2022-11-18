Gordon (illness) wasn't present during Denver's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup against Dallas, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon remains questionable for Friday's matchup due to an illness, but his lack of availability during shootaround doesn't bode well for his chances to suit up. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were away from the team as well, but they have both been ruled out for the game already due to health and safety protocols. If Gordon misses a second straight contest, expect Jeff Green to draw another start alongside DeAndre Jordan.