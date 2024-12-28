Head coach Mike Malone said Friday that Gordon will be sidelined for the "next couple of games" due to a right calf strain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon strained his right calf during Denver's Christmas Day loss to Phoenix. It appears he'll miss the Nuggets' next two home games and could aim to return Monday against the Jazz. Peyton Watson will likely be inserted into the Nuggets' starting lineup due to Gordon's injury while Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther are slated to see increased playing time.