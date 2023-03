Gordon accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Pelicans.

Gordon finished with at least 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the third time over his past 14 appearances. During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 29.2 minutes per game.