Head coach Michael Malone said that he doesn't expect Gordon (calf/ankle) to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon is expected to miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain. If the 29-year-old joins Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sideline, DeAndre Jordan, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji will likely receive an uptick in playing time.