Gordon (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Gordon sat out Wednesday's loss to Memphis -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to right hamstring injury management. However, the veteran forward is set to rejoin the lineup Friday. Spencer Jones should retreat to the second unit with Gordon back in action, though the former will likely still see meaningful playing time in the absence of Peyton Watson (hamstring).