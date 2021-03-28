Gordon will be available to make his Nuggets debut Sunday against Atlanta.

With the trade official and Gordon having passed through health protocols, he'll be available to make his first appearance with his new team. It's unclear if Denver will use Gordon as a starter or off the bench, but he could be somewhat-limited Sunday as he integrates himself with a new roster. Eventually, Gordon figures to settle in as Denver's third or fourth option on offense, while serving as the Nuggets' most versatile defender.