Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Gordon played in Friday's win against the Lakers, and his absence Saturday is to manage a right calf injury that he has dealt with for most of the season. Russell Westbrook should enter the Nuggets' starting lineup Saturday due to Gordon's absence, and Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji should both have increased roles off the bench.
