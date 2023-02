Gordon (ribs) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Gordon posted a season-high 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds across 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic, but the ribs issue that has been affecting him of late will cause him to sit out in this one. This means more minutes will be available for players such as Jeff Green and Vlatko Cancar, while Gordon's next chance to play will come Monday at Miami.