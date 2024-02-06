Gordon amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over Portland.

With Gordon going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, he improved to a 63.0 percent mark on the season. Apart from his struggles at the charity stripe, his lack of peripheral stats holds him back in category leagues with 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers per game.