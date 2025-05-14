Gordon closed with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although this wasn't his best game, Gordon has been really solid in this series. Across five games, he holds averages of 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers on 45.9 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets are using an eight-man rotation with the second unit being used sparingly, resulting in Gordon seeing 37.4 minutes per night.