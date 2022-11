Gordon produced 18 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 win in Indiana.

It was an impressive all-around performance for Gordon on Wednesday as he set season-highs in rebounds and assists. The 16 rebounds were his most in a game in two seasons. While he's only taking 9.9 shots per game -- his lowest amount since 2015-16 -- he's making 56.9 percent of his attempts, the best mark of his career.