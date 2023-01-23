Gordon supplied 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-13 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Thunder.

Gordon broke a seven-game drought without a double-double. Although Bruce Brown was Michael Porter's (personal) direct replacement, there's usually some correlation between Gordon and Porter, and the absence certainly helped out Gordon's bottom line. He's worth targeting in fantasy if Porter's absence extends to Tuesday, when the Nuggets will begin a back-to-back road stint.