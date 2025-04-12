Gordon chipped in 33 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Gordon scored a team-high 33 points, continuing his recent offensive outburst. He has scored double-digits in nine of his past 12 games, exceeding 25 points on four separate occasions. Denver will be hoping to secure a home playoff series, with everything likely to come down to Sunday's clash against the Rockets. They will be hoping Gordon can carry his scoring mentality into the postseason.