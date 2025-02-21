Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gordon (calf) will play Thursday night against the Hornets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gordon was listed on the team's injury report as probable due to a right calf injury, but he won't face any restrictions Thursday evening. The Arizona product is averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his last seven appearances.

More News