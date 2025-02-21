Gordon (calf) will play Thursday night against the Hornets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gordon was listed on the team's injury report as probable due to a right calf injury, but he won't face any restrictions Thursday evening. The Arizona product is averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his last seven appearances.
