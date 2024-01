Gordon (face/hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte.

This comes straight from Denver's official injury report, but it's worth noting that Gordon said Sunday afternoon that he's ready to play. Gordon needed 21 stitches after a dog bite on Christmas Day, but he returned to full practice Sunday and is expected to take the floor against the Hornets. If he does return, Peyton Watson will likely head back to the second unit.