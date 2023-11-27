Gordon (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers.

Gordon was listed as probable on the Nuggets' initial injury for Sunday's matchup versus San Antonio but was downgraded to questionable and eventually ruled out. He'll now miss both halves of Denver's back-to-back set due to a right heel strain and will turn his sights on returning to action Wednesday versus Houston. Jamal Murray (hamstring) also remains out, so Justin Holiday, Julian Strawther and Christian Braun are all candidates for increased roles.