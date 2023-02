Gordon (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Timberwolves.

AG returned from the ankle injury on Saturday and logged 30 minutes in a win over the Hawks, so his absence from the active roster on the second leg of the back-to-back feels more like a maintenance day. He'll likely be back in action for Tuesday's rematch, but with him unavailable, it'll likely be Vlatko Cancar earning a spot-start and there should be more minutes available for Zeke Nnaji.