Gordon (ribs) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

This will be Gordon's third straight game on the shelf, but now he'll get more than a week off to rest up before Denver's next game on February 23 in Cleveland. Vlatko Cancar should be looking at another start on Wednesday night, and he has some low-end appeal in deep leagues with averages of 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointers through five starts this season.