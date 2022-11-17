Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that Gordon (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV reports.
Gordon will miss his first game of the season Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. With Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) also sidelined, more minutes will be available for Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan in Denver's frontcourt.
