Gordon amassed 26 points (12-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to Portland.

On a night when reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored just nine points, Gordon picked up much of the slack with a season-high 26 points. He scored efficiently, making 12 of 16 field-goal attempts and both of his free-throw tries. This was Gordon's second time over 20 points through four contests this season, but he tallied a combined 22 points in his other two games. It's hard to know what Gordon will do on offense on any given night, and with decent but inconsistent rebounding numbers, he's more of a low-end fantasy asset.