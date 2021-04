Gordon totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Gordon had his second consecutive quiet game on the offensive end but was able to pick up solid defensive stats. It was the forward's eighth game of the season in which he recorded at least one steal and one block. Since joining the Nuggets, Gordon is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.