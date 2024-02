Gordon finished Friday's 135-106 loss to Sacramento with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Gordon was one of three routine starters to take the court, and he put together a solid total despite the loss. The veteran's scoring average has taken a slight dip this season, but he's still averaging a respectable 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over47 games.