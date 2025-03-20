Gordon finished with 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to the Lakers.

Gordon softened the blow of Nikola Jokic's (elbow) absence with another terrific stat line, but the Lakers were simply too much for the short-handed Nuggets. Gordon was Denver's catalyst on both sides of the ball, displaying dominance under the basket and accuracy at the perimeter, where he drained five three-pointers. The Nuggets have Thursday off, which will give Jokic more time to heal, but Gordon's scintillating play will likely earn him placement at the four upon the All-Star's return.