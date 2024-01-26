Gordon finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-84 loss to the Knicks.

Gordon's 12 points are certainly nothing to shout about, but that total was still good for second-best on the Nuggets in a game during which the team shot 40.5 percent from the field (including 19.2 percent from three-point range) and recorded a season-low 84 points. Gordon came into the contest in a three-game rut during which he averaged just 7.3 points on 33.3 percent shooting, so Thursday's modest production still felt like a step forward. On the season, the veteran forward is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 32.0 minutes per contest.