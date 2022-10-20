Gordon totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz.

Gordon finished 2021-22 with just six total double-doubles, so this may not become a trend moving forward. However, it's at least a good start to his campaign and a sign that he will remain involved in the offense this season. Gordon attempted 17 or more shots just four times last season, so the shot volume in the opener is also an encouraging sign.