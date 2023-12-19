Gordon provided 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Gordon's 21 points matched his season-best mark, and he likely would've passed it with ease if not for the lopsided score. Nikola Jokic led all starters with just 28 minutes played, and Denver's core was able to get some extra rest. Considering Gordon has been carrying probable tags due to a lingering heel issue, extra rest is only going to help him.