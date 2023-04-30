Gordon produced 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Gordon's efficiency while logging a team-high 39 minutes and guarding Devin Booker and Kevin Durant helped Denver take the Game 1 win. Gordon should be regarded as an X-factor for the remainder of the series given his constant pressure on the rim and Phoenix's inability to protect the basket.
