Gordon (face/hand) practiced Sunday and said he feels ready to play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Bennett Durando of the Denver Post reports.

Gordon needed 21 stitches after an incident on Christmas Day involving a dog, and it was unclear when he'd be able to return. Per Durando, it'll be Gordon's final call on when he'll suit up again, but his status for Monday's game likely won't be known until Denver releases its injury report Sunday night.