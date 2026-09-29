Gordon is focused more on his health in an effort to avoid soft-tissue injuries after two injury-riddled seasons, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

"I need to be here much earlier and stay much later," Gordon said. "And I need to invest a lot more time warming up and a lot more time cooling down so I can be available for these guys." After appearing in just 51 regular-season games (42 starts) in the 2024-25 season, the veteran forward played in just 36 outings (33 starts) last regular season. Gordon missed 38 of Denver's 48 games from Nov. 22 to March 5 due to a right hamstring strain, and he also missed time in the team's first-round series loss to Minnesota with a calf injury. However, the 31-year-old is ready to go ahead of the 2026-27 season and seemingly has made his health more of a priority.