Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Gordon is trending toward returning to the floor for the Nuggets on Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs. The veteran big man is coming off an impressive performance against Minnesota, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Won't play against San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Puts up 30 points in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Suiting up against Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Iffy for Tuesday•