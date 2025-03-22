Gordon (calf/ankle) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Gordon has had to shoulder the load in the paint for Denver with Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the mend. Over the last three games, the veteran big man has averaged 29.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 61.7 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.
