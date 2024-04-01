Gordon is probable to face the Spurs on Tuesday due to a right foot strain.
Gordon logged 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, and perhaps he was already bothered by the injury during that contest. Gordon should start if deemed available, but if that's not the case, then Peyton Watson could move into the first unit.
