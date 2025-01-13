Gordon (calf) has been ruled probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Gordon returned from a nine game absence Sunday in limited fashion, but will likely ramp up his involvement Tuesday. While he did come off the bench in his previous game, Gordon will also likely return to the starting lineup in the coming days, whether it be Tuesday or another game in the future.
