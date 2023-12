Gordon (heel) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Gordon has been dealing with a heel injury throughout the past month, but he hasn't missed a game since Dec. 1. The 28-year-old pro has scored 12 or more points in each of the last seven games, averaging 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per game over that stretch.