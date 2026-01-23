Gordon ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 win over the Wizards.

Gordon brushed off a questionable tag stemming from a lingering hamstring issue and provided 16 points in 33 minutes during Denver's win over the Wizards. Gordon's stats overall neared his season averages, despite making just one of his six attempts from three-point range. The Arizona product had the same designation in Denver's prior game versus the Lakers, but played 32 minutes in that one as well. These are good signs for Gordon's status going forward, but the team may also be cautious to prevent re-aggravating an injury that forced him to miss 19 games straight earlier this season.