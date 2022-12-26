Gordon closed Sunday's 128-125 overtime victory over Phoenix with 28 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes.

Gordon provided a few highlight dunks that will go down in history and delivered one of the best plays of the season when he posterized Landry Shamet, but he did more than having a few explosive plays. The athletic forward has scored at least 15 points in all but two games in December, and he has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last six appearances, so he's proving to be a valuable scoring weapon in an offense that's led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon is averaging 19.8 points per game in December.