Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Gordon was a late scratch for Tuesday's matchup against Sacramento, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Vlatko Cancar would likely see increased run once again if Gordon remains out Wednesday.
