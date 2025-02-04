Gordon (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Gordon missed Monday's win against the Pelicans while nursing his right calf injury. However, he might be able to get back on the floor for the Nuggets for the team's second straight game against New Orleans, which would improve the squad's chance of coming out on top against the injury-riddled Pelicans in Denver.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Not playing Monday vs. Pels•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Monday vs. NOLA•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Making first start since injury•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Quiet in 22 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Will be available Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable for Sunday•