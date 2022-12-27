Gordon is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a strained right shoulder.
If Gordon sits out Tuesday, it would be his fourth absence of the year but first since Nov. 20. More minutes could be in store for Vlatko Cancar, Bruce Brown and Zeke Nnaji.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Puts up 28 points in OT win•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Continues hot run Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Continues strong play in victory•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Drops team-high 27 points•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Foul trouble limits minutes•