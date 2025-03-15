Gordon (calf/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Gordon missed two games in a row due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain before he returned to action in Friday's 131-126 win over the Lakers, finishing with 17 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes. The veteran forward seemingly experienced no setbacks Friday, so his potential absence Saturday would likely be merely for maintenance-related reasons. If Gordon is downgraded to out ahead of Saturday's 9 p.m. ET opening tip, Russell Westbrook would likely replace Gordon in the starting five.