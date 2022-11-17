Gordon (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Gordon missed Wednesday's loss to the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness. The injury designation suggests there is a chance Gordon returns Friday, but head coach Michael Malone didn't seem optimistic when asked about Gordon's status after Wednesday's game. If Gordon ultimately remains sidelined, Jeff Green would likely draw another start alongside DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) ruled out.