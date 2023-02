Gordon is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a left rib contusion.

Gordon posted a season-high 37 points in addition to 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic, but he's dealing with a rib issue ahead of Saturday's matchup. If he's sidelined against the Hornets, Jeff Green and Vlatko Cancar are candidates to see increased playing time.