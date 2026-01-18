Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

The Nuggets continue to include Gordon on the injury report following an extended absence due to a right hamstring strain, though he has a chance to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set after playing 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards. The veteran forward has appeared in seven of the Nuggets' eight games this month, during which he has averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per contest. He has started four straight games, logging at least 30 minutes in all of them.