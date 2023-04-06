Gordon is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to right shoulder inflammation.
Gordon hasn't missed time since late February, but he's one of several starters who were late addition to the injury report for Thursday's matchup. If he's unavailable against Phoenix, Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Vlatko Cancar are candidates to see increased run.
